Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 6,146 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan M. Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

