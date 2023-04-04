Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $59,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,714.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dril-Quip Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,915. The firm has a market cap of $998.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2,978.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,773,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,628,000 after acquiring an additional 194,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.