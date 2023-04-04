Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 491 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $18,520.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,613.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. 528,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after buying an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,473,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

