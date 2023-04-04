Insider Buying: Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) CEO Buys 54,350 Shares of Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) CEO Kiva A. Allgood acquired 54,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,611,356 shares in the company, valued at $773,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of STRC stock remained flat at $0.47 on Monday. 280,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,683. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.