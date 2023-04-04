Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $153.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.80.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $208.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Articles

