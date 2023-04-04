ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $92,588,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133,490 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ING opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

