Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.13

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
Indra Sistemas Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
About Indra Sistemas
Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.
Further Reading
