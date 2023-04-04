Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $215.17. 5,875,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,769,662. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

