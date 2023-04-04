IN8bio’s (INAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

IN8bio Price Performance

INAB opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

About IN8bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IN8bio by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

