IN8bio’s (INAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
INAB opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.22.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
