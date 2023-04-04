ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 7.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65. 1,893,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,339,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 642.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,544,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,122 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

