IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$49.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 2,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

