Humanscape (HUM) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.30 million and $2.48 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

