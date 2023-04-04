Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of HUM stock traded up $24.79 on Monday, hitting $510.25. 1,371,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,095,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Humana by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 313.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

