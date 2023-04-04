Hudock Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $71,442,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.70. 450,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,749. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

