Hudock Inc. Has $780,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 171,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,258,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,988 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 112,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,981,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,052,588. The firm has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

