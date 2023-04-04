Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $16.28 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

