HI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $581,665.29 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, HI has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $27.65 million and approximately $581,665.29 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018194 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,059.71 or 0.99972705 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01026668 USD and is up 7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $517,698.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

