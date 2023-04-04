Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.80

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 51189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HENKY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

