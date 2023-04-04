Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.55. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 115,327 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $692.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 57.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 355,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 405,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.