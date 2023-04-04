Head-To-Head Survey: DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DNB Bank ASA and Jefferson Security Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 3 3 0 2.29 Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus price target of $161.00, indicating a potential upside of 771.21%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Jefferson Security Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Jefferson Security Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 36.11% 11.69% 0.89% Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Jefferson Security Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.02 $2.95 billion N/A N/A Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.90 million $14.01 5.04

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Jefferson Security Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank is an independent community bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its services include deposit accounts, electronic banking, and loans. The company was founded on May 19, 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, WV.

