Head to Head Review: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) vs. RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exact Sciences and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 4 9 0 2.69 RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $74.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.09%. RadNet has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.19%. Given RadNet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RadNet is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

This table compares Exact Sciences and RadNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $2.08 billion 5.71 -$623.51 million ($3.54) -18.85 RadNet $1.43 billion 1.02 $10.65 million $0.17 148.06

RadNet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RadNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -29.92% -19.76% -9.80% RadNet 0.74% 2.64% 0.53%

Summary

RadNet beats Exact Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. RadNet was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

