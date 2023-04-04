Head-To-Head Comparison: LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -14.45% N/A -19.99% Chipotle Mexican Grill 10.41% 40.96% 13.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 0.92 -$43.91 million ($0.17) -7.23 Chipotle Mexican Grill $8.63 billion 5.49 $899.10 million $32.06 53.58

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

24.0% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveOne and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 5 21 0 2.81

LiveOne presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 164.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus price target of $1,844.79, suggesting a potential upside of 7.40%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Risk & Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats LiveOne on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

