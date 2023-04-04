Head to Head Comparison: Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) & MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Helbiz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MSCI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 38.72% -93.24% 19.28% Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

MSCI has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MSCI and Helbiz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.25 billion 19.57 $870.57 million $10.72 51.34 Helbiz $15.54 million 45.13 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -1.21

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MSCI and Helbiz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 2 7 0 2.78 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSCI currently has a consensus price target of $562.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.17%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Helbiz.

Summary

MSCI beats Helbiz on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services. The ESG and Climate segment is involved in providing provide data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation, meet new client demands and better integrate ESG and climate elements into their investment processes. The All Other-Private Assets segment engages in business intelligence products to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Helbiz

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.