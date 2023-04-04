HC Wainwright Trims Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Target Price to $35.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Inventiva Stock Down 2.2 %
IVA opened at $3.56 on Friday. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
