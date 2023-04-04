HC Wainwright Trims Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Target Price to $35.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVAGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

IVA opened at $3.56 on Friday. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Inventiva by 59.3% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 982,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

