HC Wainwright Lowers Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Price Target to $7.00

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter worth $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.