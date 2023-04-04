Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.66. 1,623,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $122.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

