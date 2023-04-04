Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,107,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. 545,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

