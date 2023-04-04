Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 40 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.16.

MCD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $282.36. 505,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.45 and its 200-day moving average is $264.35. The company has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $282.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

