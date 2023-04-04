Havens Advisors LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 6.1% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,622,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,519,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

HZNP opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.