Havens Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Havens Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Signify Health makes up approximately 2.1% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth $7,298,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Signify Health by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 226,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 138,058 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $20,405,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Price Performance

NYSE:SGFY opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Signify Health Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.