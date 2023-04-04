Havens Advisors LLC Buys 26,000 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Havens Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cowen accounts for 8.8% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Havens Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cowen worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 188.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Cowen stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cowen Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.