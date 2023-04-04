Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

