Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 215,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 536,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

