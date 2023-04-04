Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

