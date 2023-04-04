Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $165.79 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average of $146.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

