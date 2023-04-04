Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $683.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $660.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.71. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.