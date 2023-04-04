Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

