Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 2.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 118,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

