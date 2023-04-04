Hahn Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up approximately 3.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $211.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.40 and its 200 day moving average is $257.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

