Hahn Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 154,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $6,991,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

