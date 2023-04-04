Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 912 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,230.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

