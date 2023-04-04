Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 4,850 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

