Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 17,311.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.22) to GBX 5,100 ($63.34) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $181.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day moving average is $175.71. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

