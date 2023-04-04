Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $291.29 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

