Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer
In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PerkinElmer Price Performance
PerkinElmer stock opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.55. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PerkinElmer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.11%.
PerkinElmer Profile
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
