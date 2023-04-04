Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $210.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $241.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.