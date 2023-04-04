Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,568 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $139.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

