Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $489.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $558.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.