Grimes & Company Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after acquiring an additional 128,232 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after acquiring an additional 508,310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after buying an additional 195,016 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,594,000 after buying an additional 61,813 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

