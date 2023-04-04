Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gresham Technologies Price Performance
GHT stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.92) on Tuesday. Gresham Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 135.55 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.30). The company has a market cap of £129.35 million, a PE ratio of 5,166.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
About Gresham Technologies
Featured Stories
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
- Tech Momentum: Ride These 3 First Quarter Winners
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.