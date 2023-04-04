Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GHT stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.92) on Tuesday. Gresham Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 135.55 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.30). The company has a market cap of £129.35 million, a PE ratio of 5,166.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

